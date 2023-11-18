CLASS 11 BOY DIES BY SUICIDE AFTER FATHER SCOLDED HIM FOR PLAYING MOBILE GAMES IN MUMBAI

Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy committed suicide after his father prevented him from playing games on his mobile phone in Mumbai. Police said the boy hanged himself with his mother's dupatta from the ceiling of the kitchen.

According to Malvani Police, the boy, a class 11 student, was addicted to playing online games. The boy's father scolded him on Thursday night when he saw him glued to his mobile. He snatched away the mobile from him and asked him to go to bed. Upset at being scolded, the boy started arguing with his father. Later, the man went off to sleep in his room.

After waking up in the morning, the boy's family found him hanging from a hook in the kitchen's ceiling with a dupatta, police said. His father cut off the dupatta and rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police said earlier the boy had threatened to commit suicide if his parents stopped him from playing games on mobile. An accidental death case has been registered at the Malvani police station in Mumbai.

Police sent the body to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali for post-mortem and later handed it over to the family. Malvani police said that statements of the family members have been recorded.

Senior inspector at Malvani Police Station Chimaji Adhav said that the boy was addicted to playing online games on his mobile phone. "On Thursday night, the boy's father scolded him and took away his phone. His family members found his body hanging from a hook in the kitchen at around 8 am on Friday," Adhav added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).