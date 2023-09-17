CJI DY CHANDRACHUD VISITS SHIRDI SAIBABA TEMPLE PERFORMS PUJA

Shirdi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud visited the temple town of Shirdi on Saturday evening and performed puja at Saibaba Temple.

Chandrachud offered a saffron coloured shawl to Saibaba and offered 'padya' puja at Samadhi Mandir. Also, he performed aarti.

After this, he penned his thoughts in the Abhipraya Book stating that his life is full of Saibaba's blessings. "I visited Shirdi and prayed at Saibaba's feet. Saibaba is a divine power and His teachings are a guide for the entire society. Every day of my life is full of Sai's blessings", he wrote.

President of Sai Sansthan and district and sessions Judge Sudhakar Yarlgadda and chief executive officer of Sai Sansthan P. Shivashankar took Chandrachud through the temple complex. Later, he was felicitated with a shawl and an idol of Shri Saibaba. The CJI was accompanied by secretary general Atul Kuhekar, registrar of Supreme Court Rakesh Kumar, registrar general of Bombay High Court Anuja Arora

In July, President, Droupadi Murmu visited the Sai Baba Temple and performed puja here. During her visit, she enquired about Saibaba's life and the facilities that are offered to the devotees here. She also had lunch in the Sai Prasadalay here.

Notably, three months back, Chandrachud visited the holy cave Shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi. The officials of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed the CJI of the initiatives taken for upgrading and expanding the infrastructure of the holy Shrine. Also, he was informed about the various welfare facilities that are given to the pilgrims. Chandrachud also visited Bhairon Ghati and offered his prayers at the Bhairon Baba Temple.

Prior to this, in May, the CJI visited Jagannath Temple in Puri.

