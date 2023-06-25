Mumbai: A 22-year-old woman, who was feeding dogs with her brother at Charni Road in Mumbai came under wild attack from a group of men, who were carrying knives and blades.

A profusely bleeding Simran was immediately rushed for treatment. The ghastly incident occurred at the Sikka Nagar area of C.P. Tank on Mumbai's Charni Road. Soon after receiving the information, a Police van rushed to the spot and immediately.

Both sister and the brother were repeatedly abused and harassed while they used to feed dogs at the locality. The accused hurled derogatory comments at the girl and also threatened both over feeding dogs, locals said.

According to the information, she needed more than 46 stitches during her treatment at the JJ hospital. Her 14-year-old brother also sustained an injury in the incident.

Earlier, after the matter came to light, Just Smile Charitable Trust rushed to the spot and rescued Simran, who was taken to the JJ hospital. The NGO members accompanied her to the police station the following morning to file a First Information Report (FIR).

Cops identified attackers, Rajkumar Mishra, Ritika Mishra and Rajesh Mishra, all neighbours of the woman. Incidentally, just days before the attack, her 14-year-old brother was also assaulted by the accused men. A complaint in the matter was filed at the VP Nagar Police Station leading to a warning being issued to the attackers. Cops said they are investigating if it was a pre-planned attack carried out to settle scores.