Mumbai (Maharashtra): Rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said that Ajit Pawar was the head of the party and there was no question of disqualification of the nine legislators, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena BJP government in the state.

The remarks by Bhujbal came after Ajit Pawar led a rebellion in the NCP headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar and was sworn in as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday last. Eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, and Aditi Tatkare, were sworn in as Maharashtra ministers at the Raj Bhawan in south Mumbai.

"When it was decided to join the government under the leadership of Ajit Pawar, law experts were consulted and decisions were taken thereafter. After consulting two-four experts, steps were taken to escape disqualification," Bhujbal told reporters at a news conference here.

According to Bhujbal, the party's constitution and electoral rules were followed before joining the government headed by Eknath Shinde. Bhujbal further said that 42 to 43 NCP MLAs have signed affidavits in support of Ajit Pawar.

Bhujbal also said that Ajit Pawar and other leaders will decide on whether to use photos of Sharad Pawar on posters.

Earlier during a meeting of party workers at Mumbai Educational Trust in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, Bhujbal said that the party's ideology remained intact even after joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government. He had also sought the blessings of Sharad Pawar for the Ajit Pawar faction.

