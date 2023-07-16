CHANDRAYAAN 3 MAHARASHTRA CONNECTION COATING OF GSLV MARK III DONE IN SANGLI FACTORY

Sangli (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that the coating of GSLV Mark III (now known as LVM3) was done at a factory owned by an entrepreneur in Sangli, which is a matter of pride for the state.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on July 14 launched its third Lunar Mission Chandrayaan-3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III, earlier referred to as GSLV Mk III) is a composite of three modules -- propulsion, lander and rover (which is housed inside the lander). In a Facebook post, Pawar on Saturday, July 15 said the coating of the GSLV Mark III rocket was done by the Dazzle Dynacoates Pvt Ltd at a factory owned by Sandeep Sole in Sangli in western Maharashtra. According to Pawar, it was a matter of pride for the state.

This is Maharashtra's second connection to the historic Lunar Mission. Godrej Aerospace in Mumbai had developed critical components for the Mission. The ISRO scientists on Saturday, July 15 successfully performed the first orbit-raising manoeuvre of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. ISRO also said that the health of the spacecraft was "normal". Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to Earth is at 173 kilometres and farthest from Earth is at 41,762 km.

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-3 is to conduct a safe and soft landing surface and deploy a rover to explore the landing site. Through this Mission, India seeks to enhance its technological prowess in space exploration and gather valuable scientific data about the moon's geology, mineralogy, and surface composition.

