Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai was gripped by heightened security concerns after a central security agency received a threatening email with plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and detonate explosives at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The ominous message, delivered along with a demand for Rs 500 crore and the release of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has prompted a swift and coordinated response from national security agencies.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) played a pivotal role in averting potential disaster by swiftly informing the Mumbai Police about the menacing email. Local authorities responded promptly, immediately boosting security measures at the Wankhede Stadium, one of the designated venues for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Simultaneously, the NIA shared the contents of the threat email with pertinent security agencies entrusted with safeguarding the Prime Minister.

Official sources revealed that with Mumbai set to host five crucial World Cup cricket matches at Wankhede Stadium, the city's law enforcement has intensified security measures to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators. Police sources disclosed that dedicated teams are actively investigating the origins of the threat email, determined to bring those responsible to justice.

The email, written in Hindi, ominously declared, "We will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium if the government does not provide us with Rs 500 crore and release Lawrence Bishnoi." It further warned, "No matter how tightly you secure yourselves, you won't be able to escape us. If you wish to negotiate, communicate through this email."

Lawrence Bishnoi has been incarcerated since 2014, yet it is believed that he continues to operate his criminal network from within prison walls. He faces a litany of charges, including the alleged involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab. In the past, Bishnoi also issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, asserting that his community harboured resentment against the actor in connection with the Blackbuck killing incident.