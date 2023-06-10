Pune The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI arrested a senior bureaucrat accepting Rs 8 lakh as bribe on Friday in Pune Also it seized Rs 6 crore cash after raiding his residential and official premises The accused will be produced before court today A case has been registered in this regard against the IAS officer Anil Ramod who is posted as additional revenue divisional commissioner On the basis of the complainant s information CBI had laid a trap for Ramod and caught him redhanded demanding and accepting the bribe After arresting Ramod yesterday afternoon the CBI raided three locations including his revenue department s office along with his government accommodation and private residence of Rituparna society in Baner During which CBI recovered Rs 6 crore cash as well as documents of 14 immovable properties in his and his family members name and details of bank account and other investments Hailing from Nanded Ramod is serving as additional divisional commissioner in Pune division for the last two years A CBI release stated that Ramod has been arrested while taking bribe in a land acquisition case Also Ramod is the arbitrator for Pune Satara and Solapur districts for the National Highways Authority of India NHAI the release said According to officials the complainant represented some farmers from western Maharashtra s Satara and Solapur districts who were seeking higher compensation for their land which the government had acquired for highway projects The complainant had approached the additional divisional commissioner in this regard It has been alleged that Ramod initially demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for the increased compensation of around 125 crore and finally settled for Rs 8 lakh Also Read Arrested Gujarat IAS officer sent to CBI custody After this the complainant approached the CBI which laid a trap for Ramod and caught him redhanded Ramod will be produced before the Shivajinagar court on Saturday officials said