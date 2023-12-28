CASE REGISTERED AGAINST SIX PERSONS FOR RAPE SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF WOMAN MINORS

Nagpur: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of city police has registered a case against six persons including two women for alleged abduction and sexual exploitation of a young woman, her four-year-old daughter and two teenage girls. The accused took the victims to Gujarat where one of them was forcibly married to a man, police said in a release here on Wednesday.

As per the complaint, city residents Nanda Paunikar and Mangala Warkade induced a 26-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls to travel to Gujarat, promising them jobs. On July 26, the woman, her daughter and the two girls landed in Rajkot. The woman was then `married' to one Santosh (30), a sanitation worker, and then all four victims were sent with him to Jamnagar.