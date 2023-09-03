Nashik(Maharashtra): A construction material distributor who was allegedly abducted by four men from outside his home in Maharashtra's Nashik on Saturday night was released near Gujarat's Surat on Sunday, police said. The victim businessman has been identified as Hemant Parakh, a resident of the Indiranagar area of the city.

According to police, Gajra Group Chairman Hemant Parakh was standing outside his house. First, a man passed through the road on a bullet, after that two cars without number plates came and Parakh was threatened with some weapons and was forcibly kidnapped.

A complaint was filed by Hemant's family at the Indiranagar Police Station. On receiving the information, Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde along with Deputy Commissioner Prashant Bachao, Monica Raut and a police force were rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The officers and the staff of the Crime Branch, Unit 3 investigated all the CCTV cameras that are installed on the road near the businessman Hemant Parakh's house. A massive probe into Parakh's whereabouts and the identity of his abductors was carried out.

Also read: Music firm CEO kidnapping case: Mumbai Police nab 1 more person; total arrests now 4

Meanwhile, the police traced Parakh's last location in Maharashtra's Ambebahu in the middle of the night. A search operation was carried out, however, the accused released Hemant by taking some ransom from him. After releasing Parakh, the accused fled from the spot. Police have started an investigation into the identity of the abductors.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal met Parakh's family on Sunday and said that he will have a discussion with the senior officials about this. Chhagan Bhujbal said that Parakh's eyes were blindfolded, so it was not possible to know who the abductors were.