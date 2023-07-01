Buldhana (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule has urged the Maharashtra government to positively think about putting measures in place to control the speed of private buses, after 25 people, travelling in a bus, were charred to death in Buldhana district in the wee hours of Saturday.

Twenty-five people died after a bus travelling from Maharashtra's Yavatmal to Pune caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, around 2 am on Saturday, officials said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has condoled the tragic accident and has announced a solatium of Rs five lakhs each for the kin of the deceased.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Supriya Sule in a Tweet in Marathi said, "Sindkhedaraja District a luxury bus overturned on Samrudhi Highway in Buldhana area. In this accident, some passengers were killed. This news is very unfortunate and sad. The injured in this incident are undergoing treatment and we pray to God that they return home safely. A moving tribute to the dead."

"On the occasion of this accident, the issue of legal control over the speed of private buses has been raised once again. It is requested that the government should think positively about this," added Sule, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Baramati.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar highlighted the safety issues on the Samrudhi Highway and urged the government to look into it.

"After this terrible accident, the issue of safety of vehicles and passengers on the Samrudhi Highway has again come to the fore. In order to prevent the recurrence of such accidents, the state government needs to take immediate measures with the advice of experts. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the passengers who lost their lives in today's horrific bus accident. Condolences to his family. We pray that the injured passengers in the accident get good treatment from the government and get well soon," Ajit Pawar, who is a senior leader of NCP, said in a Tweet in Marathi.

"There has been a series of accidents on the Samriddhi Highway since the beginning. Many citizens have lost their lives in this accident. These accidents have been repeatedly proven to be due to faulty construction of the Samriddhi Highway and human error. The demand for urgent measures has been continuously made on behalf of the opposition parties. We demand that the government should consider this demand seriously," added Ajit Pawar.