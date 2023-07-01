New Delhi/Buldhana (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the horrific bus tragedy in Buldhana in Maharashtra, in which 25 persons were charred to death. The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected."

In a devastating incident on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra, 25 people including three children were charred to death after a bus carrying 33 passengers caught fire early this morning. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, expressed his condolences for the victims and their families, while also announcing a solatium of Rs five lakhs for each of the deceased.

Also read: Buldhana accident: Survivor recalls horror; says escaped by breaking rear window

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," added PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed condolence over the horrendous tragedy. Shah in a Tweet in Hindi said, "The road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar also condoled the demise of 25 passengers in the mishap. "It is very unfortunate that a luxury bus overturned on Samruddhi Highway in the Sindkhedaraja Pimpalkhuta area of ​​Buldhana district. In this accident, 25 passengers died in the fire. A moving tribute to the dead. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident."

Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, also raised the issue of the speed limit for private vehicles on the Samruddhi Highway and asked the Eknath Shinde-led government to take serious note of it.

"Due to this unfortunate incident, the issue of the speed limit of private vehicles on Samriddhi Highway is being raised and the state government should take serious note of this and take immediate measures. A week ago I expressed concern after asking for statistics on the accidents. Urgent measures were suggested to prevent accidents," added Pawar.

Also read: Buldhana mishap: Sule requests govt for speed control measures; Ajit Pawar raises safety issues