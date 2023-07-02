BULDHANA BUS TRAGEDY MASS CREMATION OF BODIES TODAY

Buldhana (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan has said that a mass cremation will be held on Sunday (July 2) for the victims of the tragic bus accident that took place in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday.

As many as 26 passengers were charred to death, when the private bus, they were travelling in caught fire. The bus, belonging to Vidarbha Travels, overturned and caught fire after colliding with a pole on the Samruddhi Mahanmarg. The Maharashtra government has ordered an inquiry into the mishap.

Mahajan said that the mass cremation will take place at a crematorium at Trisharan Chowk in the Buldhana district. Officials of the district administration said that the bodies were brought to the Buldhana District General Hospital from the mishap spot. The bodies were kept there overnight. According to officials, the bodies will be taken to the crematorium in five hearse vans.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the mishap spot on Saturday afternoon. Shinde and Fadnavis also met the injured. The Chief Minister has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar had expressed grief over the accident.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 520-km-long Phase-1 of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg in December 2022. Officially named as 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', it is a pet project of Fadnavis.

