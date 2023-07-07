Buldhana (Maharashtra): The driver of the bus, which met with an accident on Samruddhi Expressway on July 1 claiming the lives of 25 passengers, had over 30 percent of the legal alcohol limit in his blood sample on the day of the incident.

This has been revealed in the report of the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL). According to a senior official, 30 percent more than the alcohol limit is considered to be dangerous for driving. The permissible limit of alcohol content in 100 ml of blood is 30mg (0.03%) in Maharashtra.

Earlier, evidence suggested that the driver could have dozed off and rammed into the wall. It is likely that the effect of alcohol caused drowsiness in the driver, an official said. The accused driver, Sheikh Danish, who is currently in police custody has been booked under section 304 of the IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Now, the report of his blood sample may lead to his conviction resulting in 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

After the accident, the driver was taken to the hospital and then police took him under custody. His blood samples were collected after this.

The RFSL report further stated that the fire was caused by the diesel and it had spread very fast as a result of which the 25 victims could not escape. Investigations have revealed that the bus violated traffic rules 25 times of which 19 fines were still unpaid.

Also Read: Buldhana bus tragedy: Mass cremation of bodies today

Of the 25 victims, the RFSL has confirmed DNA analysis of 23 bodies and reports of two other victims are still awaited. Once the DNA analysis of all the bodies are completed, the district administration can go ahead with the process of disbursing compensation.