Mumbai (Maharashtra) : The e-mail of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor received a message issuing bomb threats to RBI Mumbai office. The bomb threat was received from the e-mail id of Khalifat India at 10:50 this morning. Top RBI officials are also on the alert after receiving the threatening email. Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan has informed that the Mumbai Police is investigating the matter and searching for the person who sent the mail. It is being reported that this mail was sent with the subject of 'Breaking News'.

In the threatening mail sent to the RBI Governor, it has been informed that we have planted 11 bombs at different places in Mumbai. These bombs have been placed in private banks including Reserve Bank of India which have committed the biggest scam in India's history. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior executives of some banks and some former ministers of India are also involved in this scam. It is mentioned in this mail that we have concrete evidence in this regard.

The mail also informed that bomb blasts will take place at 1:30 PM at three locations namely Reserve Bank of India New Central Office Building Fort Mumbai and HDFC House Churchgate Mumbai ICICI Bank Towers BKC Mumbai. We demand that both the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and the Finance Minister should resign immediately and also issue a press statement to this effect. Similarly, we also demand that the government should take action against these two as well as others who are involved in this scam. The threatening e-mail stated that if our demands were not met before 1:30 PM, all eleven bombs would be detonated one after the other.