Mumbai Bollywood casting director Aarti Mittal was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running a prostitution racket in the film industry and supplying models to clients Mumbai Police trapped Aarti by posing as clients while the models were rescued and sent to a rehabilitation centre A video of the entire incident has been recorded as evidence According to police Aarti allegedly targeted models whom she met while working on specific projects and sent them to clients by offering them money She allegedly lured the girls into prostitution by promising them hefty amounts Aarti a resident of Aradhana Apartments in Oshiwara worked as both actress and casting director Police inspector Manoj Sutar got information that Aarti was allegedly running a prostitution racket He called up Aarti posing as a client and asked for two models In response Aarti demanded Rs 60000 and forwarded pictures of the two women on Sutar s mobile She informed Sutar that the models could come to either a hotel in Juhu or Goregaon Following which Sutar booked two rooms in a Goregaonbased hotel and sent two dummy clients from crime branch to the hotel said an official Hidden cameras have recorded Aarti reaching the hotel with two young women and handing contraceptives to the undercover policemen The Social Services Branch of Mumbai Police raided the hotel and caught the accused redhanded An FIR was later registered against the accused and she was booked under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections for human trafficking Also Read JampK Police busts sex racket in uptown Srinagar four sex workers among 8 heldDuring investigation the girls told the police that Aarti had promised them Rs 15000 each Police have sent them to a rehabilitation centre The case has been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation Aarti will now be produced before the court said the official