Thane (Maharashtra): A day after four people were killed and six injured following a tanker explosion on the premises of a Century Rayon factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police on Sunday found body parts in buildings in the vicinity, a senior official said.

Of those injured, one is reported to be in serious condition. The incident took place at the company's manufacturing unit at Shahad, 60 km from Mumbai. As per a statement issued by the company on Saturday, a tanker of a third party which had arrived from outside around 11.15 am got ruptured while it was under inspection before filling.