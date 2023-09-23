Thane: At least two people were killed while many others were injured after a blast in a boiler at the Century mills in Ulhasnagar area of Mumbai in Maharashtra on Saturday, officials said. It is learnt that the mishap took place at Shahad area of Ulhasnagar. An official said that a heavy blast took place in the CS2 unit of the mill at around 12 o'clock.

In the incident, at least two workers working in the Century Mills have died in the incident while many others were injured. The identity of the deceased or the injured in the blast was not known. The cause of the blast was also not clear. The injured workers have been admitted to Century Hospital. A similar incident was reported in Roorkee area of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand two days ago.

At least 15 workers received serious burn injuries in the blast at a steel factory in Manglaur on Wednesday. The blast took place near the boiler of the Shri Ekanya (previously Gayatri Steel) factory located in the vicinity of Mudiyaki village in Mangalore Kotwali area. According to an official, the employees injured in the boiler blast were said to be residents of Muzaffarnagar, Deoria and Bijnor districts of Uttar Pradesh.