Mumbai: The victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan doesn't reflect people's support, but it is an "EVM mandate", Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday. The BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on Sunday whereas Congress won BRS-dominated Telangana.

The poll results are unexpected and surprising, but we respect the democratic process. When the mandate goes against your party, one has to accept it. However, the results of Madhya Pradesh are not only surprising but also shocking for us. The poll results in three of four states should be considered as the EVM mandate, and it has to be accepted in that way only, Raut said.

I dare them (BJP) to hold elections using ballot papers, and we will see the outcome, he added. The Rajya Sabha member demanded the Election Commission of India take cognizance of the people "who have doubts about the authenticity of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and the way they function".

Raut referred to purported remarks on EVMs made by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at a meeting held in Mumbai in the past. He (Singh) had also expressed his fear that EVMs can be tempered, suggesting that the results cannot be trustworthy, Raut added. Interestingly, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he won't be surprised if some people cry foul and blame EVMs for the assembly polls outcome.