BJP WORKING TO ERASE SOCIAL HARMONY MINORITIES HELPED IN KARNATAKA VICTORY CONGRESS

Mumbai The Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP of working to erase social harmony in the country and asserted that minorities contributed to the party s emphatic victory in the Karnataka polls People from all castes and religions lived in harmony in India until the BJP came to power said Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole at a meeting of the state unit s minority cell He accused the BJP of erasing the true identity of India in the past 9 yearsPatole said the BJP government at the Centre was hurting democracy and the Constitution The BJP is doing politics in the name of caste and religion but the people of the country can now see through it he said Patole said the BJP raised religious issues like hijab in the Karnataka Assembly elections but those leaders who banked on religious issues lost their deposit The people of Karnataka did not allow BJP s bigoted politics to continue he saidHitting out at BJP s double engine slogan he said Manipur has a doubleengine government We are seeing what the situation is there today Patole s party colleague and former chief minister Ashok Chavan said that the Karnataka polls have shown that there is no need for a double engine in the country A double engine is needed only when one engine stops but Congress has only one strong and powerful engine and that is Rahul Gandhi he saidThe minority community also contributed a lot to the victory in Karnataka he said It can happen in Maharashtra as well Chavan said The AIMIM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi BRS work to divide votes in Maharashtra and it directly benefits the BJP said Chavan adding that the minority community should unitedly stand behind the Congress to bring it to powerSpeaking at the meeting former minister and party s regional working president Naseem Khan said In some areas of Maharashtra including Sambhajinagar and Akola attempts were made to vitiate the environment by spreading hatred between two communities but we handled the situation sensiblyHe said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS and BJP are doing the work of sowing poison in society but Rahul Gandhi is fighting them with great courage He accused the BJP of bringing religious issues like hijab and halal in Karnataka elections They brought The Kerala Story when they saw nothing was working he said Khan said the prime minister of the country who is called Vishwaguru promoted the controversial film but the public foiled that plan too People should not fall prey to BJP s conspiracy If they spread hatred we must combat it with love he said PTI