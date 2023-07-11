Mumbai: Protests were witnessed on Tuesday over the war of words between Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Union minister Nitin Gadkari over the former's 'kalank' (taint) jibe on deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Monday, Gadkari had slammed Thackeray for his 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis saying it does not suit the political culture of the state to make such remarks. Prior to which, Thackeray had said that Fadnavis was a "kalank" (taint) on Nagpur as he had joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) despite claiming never to do so.

Protesting against Thackeray's controversial remarks, the BJP workers staged a protest at Nagpur's Variety Chowk. They raised slogans against Thackeray condemning him. A large number of party workers, who gathered there burnt Thackeray's effigy at Rani Lakshmibai Chowk in Jhansi. After which, they took out a funeral procession to Variety Chowk. A protest meeting of BJP workers was also held at Variety Chowk on this occasion. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has warned that they would protest if Thackeray continued to criticise Fadnavis.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers raised slogans and tore posters near Nagpur airport in protest. Also, BJP workers blackened Thackeray's poster as a mark of protest.

Responding to Thackeray's statement, Fadnavis said the former needed a psychiatrist. Fadnavis said he pitied Thackeray for his condition, which he said has been triggered by the current political situation in Maharashtra. "I pity Uddhav Thackeray for his mindset. I think he needs a psychiatrist. The present situation has made a huge impact on him. I will not comment anything," Fadnavis said responding to reporters today.