BJP LEADER PANKAJA MUNDE DENIES REPORTS OF JOINING CONGRESS

Mumbai: Addressing the media in Satara of Maharashtra on Friday,

Pankja Munde said, "A few days ago news was reported stating I met Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and I am likely to desert BJP and join Congress. Such news reports are false and baseless. I have never spoken with any party leader regarding my entry into their party. I have never seen Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi in person. I will file a defamation case against the channel," Pankaja Munde warned.

The report comes at a time when Maharashtra is witnessing political turmoil after Ajit Pawar joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP coalition government. Pankaja said that after the 2019 Assembly polls, some were awarded Rajya Sabha and state Legislative Council seats. “At least twice I was told to keep the form ready. But at the last minute, I was denied the seat, but I never questioned,” she pointed out.

She further stated that she had inherited politics from her father, the late Gopinath Munde and that they were inspired by the politics and ideologies of Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s party. It may be recalled that Pankaja repeatedly made public her disappointment with being sidelined by the state BJP.