BJP LEADER FROM NAGPUR MISSING SINCE AUG 1

Nagpur: Local BJP leader Sana Khan from West Nagpur, who went to Madhya Pradesh's Jabapur on an official trip has been reported missing since August 1. Speculations are rife that she might have either been murdered by her business partners or met with an accident. But, the police have not found her body yet.

In order to search Khan, a team of Mankapur police from Nagpur left for Jabalpur. Meanwhile, it has been reported that a body of a woman has been spotted in Jabalpur but she is yet to be identified. Zone Two deputy commissioner of police Rahul Madane said that all speculations are baseless.

According to the police, Khan, who is missing since August 1, got a death threat from someone in Jabalpur. Two days after she went to Jabalpur, Khan's mother lodged a complaint at the police station stating that her daughter could not be contacted. Since then, the police are searching for Khan.

Khan's family and relatives in Nagpur are worried as they have failed to contact her or get any information about her. It has been learnt that the person with whom Khan went to meet in Jabalpur is a criminal and is also missing.

Police said that a missing person case has been filed based on the family's complaint. "Our team has gone to Nagpur but we are yet to get any information about Khan. As we have not received any evidence we can't comment on whether she is alive or not. Investigations are underway," a senior police officer said.

Also Read: No confidence motion: BJP's Nishikant Dubey tears into Opposition INDIA alliance; says party will regain power with 400 seats