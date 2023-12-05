BHIDE WADA PROPERTY FIRST GIRLS SCHOOL RAZED TO MAKE WAY FOR NATIONAL MEMORIAL

Pune: The historic Bhide Wada building was razed by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last night after locals refused to hand over the property despite court orders. Social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule had set up the country's first girls' school at this site in 1848.

The move has been taken to set up a national memorial in honour of the couple. The Bhide Wada property had been subjected to legal dispute between PMC and the local residents.

The PMC decided to set up the memorial in 2006 and land acquisition process began in 2008. But, in 2010, the residents moved court over their objections on the acquisition process. Finally, PMC won the case in Supreme Court and High Court. But, the residents again appealed to Supreme Court seeking time to vacate the property following which, the court granted them a one-month time. Also, the apex court ordered that if any sub-tenant did not leave the property within a month, then the municipality should use force to take possession of it.

The time period for vacating the site ended on December 2 and the PMC issued a possession notice. On December 4, the land acquisition department went for forceful acquisition and the site was razed in the middle of the night.

PMC had to fight in the High Court for 13 years to take possession of this property. It had made its stand clear for setting up a national memorial at 80 hearings. For the past several years, various organisations and political parties have been demanding that Bhide Wada be converted into a national memorial.

DCP Sandeep Singh Gill said, despite the order of the Supreme Court, the possession of the place could not be obtained. "The revenue department had given a letter for possession on behalf of the police," he said.