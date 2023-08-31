BEFORE INDIA ALLIANCE MEET LALU PRASAD YADAV VISITS SIDDHIVINAYAK TEMPLE IN MUMBAI

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday visited the famed Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi in Central Mumbai. The RJD chief along with his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav are in Mumbai to attend the all-important third meeting of the Opposition INDIA alliance which will be held at Hotel Grand Hyatt in suburban Akola.

75-year-old Lalu Prasad Yadav, a former Union Railways Minister and Bihar Chief Minister visited the temple and worshipped Lord Ganesh along with his daughter Misa Bharti.

Also read: 'Objective of INDIA alliance is to fight collectively and defeat BJP to save nation,' says D Raja

Before going to the Opposition meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Whoever will be the Prime Minister candidate from the INDIA alliance will be better, truthful, honest and loyal to the public than the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Tejashwi Yadav also targeted the Centre over the reduction of LPG prices and termed it as an election stunt. "If we take out Rs 5,000 from your pocket and return Rs 200, tell us whether you got profit or loss. The people of the country know the truth that the Narendra Modi government is doing this in view of the upcoming elections. This is an election stunt. It's a fool's errand," he had said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav will attend the INDIA alliance meeting, which is being hosted by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The meeting will commence with Uddhav Thackeray hosting a dinner. Several key Opposition leaders including Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister (CM) Nitish Kumar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, NCP president Sharad Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former presidents Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena UBT leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut will attend the crucial meeting where the alliance logo is expected to be unveiled.

Also read: 'Narendra Modi ka nareti pakde huye...': Lalu Prasad Yadav ahead of Mumbai Opposition meet