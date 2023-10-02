Bengaluru (Karnataka): Reacting to the remarks made by comedian Trevor Noah on Bengaluru at an event, founder of Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Sunday said that Karnataka's capital has provided enough content for the future shows of Trevor Noah.

Referring to a clip which was surfaced on the social media platform where Trevor Noah was sharing his experiences about travelling in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took to X (former Twitter) and said," Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows. If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for @Jointcptraffic @BBMPCOMM @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar."

The much-awaited show by comedian Trevor Noah on Wednesday night in Bengaluru was cancelled. Noah was to perform at the Manpho Convention Centre in the city on Wednesday and Thursday as part of his 'Off the Record' tour.

The organisers cancelled both of Noah's shows in Bengaluru scheduled for September 27 and 28. However, Noah apologised to his fans who came all the way to watch it. He took to X and wrote, "Dear Bengalaru India, I was so looking forward to performing in your amazing city but due to technical issues we’ve been forced to cancel both shows."