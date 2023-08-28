According to sources, Siddharth Mandle of Bhilpuri went for a lunch with his friends on Saturday evening at an eatery, mistakenly took another person's bike as his own and realised his mistake some time later after the vehicle was taken to another destination by him.

Jalna: A youth, mistaken as a bike lifter by another man whose two-wheeler was inadvertently got exchanged by the former, was beaten to death at Daregaon Shivara of Badnapur taluk of Maharashtra's Jalna district.

According to sources, Siddharth Mandle of Bhilpuri went for a lunch with his friends on Saturday evening at an eatery, mistakenly took another person's bike as his own and realised his mistake some time later after the vehicle was taken to another destination by him.

When he realised his mistake and was going back to the restaurant where he had lunch with friends to return the bike, he was chased by the bike-owner, who was riding a motorcycle and accompanied five other associates with him. They approached Siddharth near Bhilpuri village and beat him up taking him as a bike-lifter. They were not in a mood to listen to him even after the youth pleaded his innocence.

Siddtharth, who was being badly beaten up by the bike-owner and his friends, tried to flee but to no avail. He started crying for help and made a frenetic call to his relatives seeking their help for his rescue. Finally, he was beaten to death by those persons who chased him. The audio call of Siddtharth which surfaced soon after his death bore proof of the ghastly lynching. Siddharth was dead by the time his relatives arrived. Police arrested Ganesh Kailas Jadhav, Akash Ashok Jadhav, Tulshiram Gaikwad and Kundlik Bhagwan Tirukhe in connection with the murder after a case was registered against them at Daregaon PS.