Mumbai: The Maratha strongman's INDIA alliance partners may have crossed swords with PM Narendra Modi over his alleged soft corner for industrialist Gautam Adani, but Sharad Pawar seems unperturbed.

Adding more fuel to criticism of his camaraderie with Adani, the Grand Old Man of Indian politics yet again met the former at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai on Thursday. Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule was also present at the meeting. However, details of the discussion have not been revealed yet.

This comes in the wake of NCP supremo's recent lavish praise on Adani at Magchyach Shaniwar Baramati. Interestingly, Adani has been at the receiving end of the Congress and even Shiv Sena has slammed the Uddhav Thackeray faction over the issue of Dharavi revamping under the aegis of the Adanis. However, Pawar seems to be giving two hoots to all political equations. Both Thackeray faction and the Congress are partners of NCP in Mahavikas Aghadi.

Pawar and Adani have been meeting quite often skirting criticism around them. The NCP strongman has always been conspicuous in his reverence for Adani appreciating his contribution to giving impetus to industrial progress in the country.

Not only that, Pawar has often opposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stringent diatribes at the Adani group leading to speculated fissures within the INDIA alliance. But the proximity between Pawar and Adani is only augmenting with time.

Adani has been facing flak over Dharavi and Pawar's alliance partner Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) even hit the streets holding a march against the industrialist group. The protest meet was supported by Morchala Congress but reluctance on the part of Pawar's NCP to be part of the march exacerbated the situation.