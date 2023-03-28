Nagpur: In a bizarre development, a youth in Nagpur, agitated at the power cuts at his house, allegedly threatened to have planted a bomb at the house of senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, officials said on Tuesday. Police have arrested the youth after he made the alleged bomb threat call.

An official said that a call was received by Nagpur police control room at around two o'clock on Tuesday. The caller on the other side of the call told police that he had planted a bomb at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sending the Nagpur police in a tizzy. Given the sensitivity of the matter, the technical team of Nagpur soon swung into action and started tracing the caller.

The police nabbed him and took him into custody. An official said that the accused is a resident of Kanhan area of ​​Nagpur. During his subsequent interrogation, the youth told police that he was enraged at the government when the electricity in the house went off. To vent out his anger, he dialled the police control room and told the police that a bomb had been planted in Fadnavis' house.

The incident comes a week after union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari received threat calls demanding Rs 10 crore extortion. Following the threat calls, police have heightened the security of Gadkari. Police said that the caller, identifying himself as Jayesh Kantha alias Pujari, rang at the landline number of the minister's office and right away demanded the extortion on Mar. 21.

Gadkari's staff informed the police accordingly. Police said that the real identity of the culprit was not known yet.