Pune (Maharashtra): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will launch the 'Sahakar Se Samruddhi, a web portal of the Central Registrar's Office. The programme will be held at the Ramakrishna More Auditorium in neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Union Home Minister arrived in Pune on Saturday evening after his engagements in Odisha and was welcomed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah arrived at Pune Air Force Station. On this occasion, he was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, Cabinet colleagues Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Shamburaje Desai, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekar Bawankule and former MP Sanjay Kakade were present," Eknath Shidne said in a Tweet in Marathi.

Sources said that upon arrival, Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar constituency in the Lok Sabha, drove to the JW Marriott hotel, along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

On Saturday, Shah reviewed the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) situation and disaster management at a meeting in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of zero tolerance towards any kind of terrorism, undaunted efforts are being made to eradicate LWE from Odisha," Shah said in a Tweet. According to the Union Home Minister, he also assured Odisha of support in the battle against LWE as well as in disaster management. The meeting was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several developmental projects in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The projects include the inauguration of the Kamakhyanagar-Duburi road construction project and the laying of the foundation for the Moter to Baner road via Ladugaon.

