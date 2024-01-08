Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon in Maharashtra capital Mumbai where his sister is undergoing treatment, sources said. It is learnt that Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the hospital at around 9:30 pm on Sunday night and inquired about the health of his sister. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and industrialist Mukesh Ambani also visited the hospital to meet Shah there. Shinde also inquired about the health of Shah's sister.

Sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the treatment of his sister with the doctors at the HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaon. It is learnt that a strong police force was deployed at the hospital as a security cover for the union Home Minister. Amit Shah was also accompanied by certain relatives in the hospital during his visit to the night. Sources said that Shah along with relatives was with his sister for about 2 hours at the hospital.

As soon as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde learned about the Home Minister's visit to the hospital, he also reached the Reliance Hospital to meet Amit Shah. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also met Shah's sister and inquired about her health at the hospital. He discussed the treatment of Amit Shah's sister with the doctors. Sources said that Chief Minister Shinde was also present at the hospital for 20 minutes.