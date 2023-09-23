AMIT SHAH PAYS OBEISANCE TO BAPPA WITH FAMILY DURING HIS 5 HOUR MUMBAI TRIP

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah worshipped the idol of Lord Ganesh with his family during his visit to Mumbai on Saturday. As part of his annual Ganeshotsav darshan, he is scheduled to visit a few locations to take darshan of Lord Ganesh. Prior to leaving for Delhi, Shah will attend a seminar in Mumbai University.

Shah arrived in Mumbai at around 3:30 pm and then headed for Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar's Ganeshotsav Mandal in Bandra West for a darshan of Lord Ganesh, the Lalbaugcha Raja of Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, MP Poonam Mahajan and Shelar were present on the occasion.

After offering prayers to Bappa at Ganeshotsav Mandal, Shah's convoy left for Lalbagh. Tawde was present at Lalbagh pandal to welcome the Home Minister. Shah touched the feet of the idol along with his family and sought blessings from Lord Ganesh. He also offered floral tributes before the deity.

After this, Shah is scheduled to visit Shinde's official residence Varsha and then Fadnavis's official bungalow Sagar. Shah will be in Mumbai for only five hours and after offering prayers before Ganapati Bappa, he will participate in a seminar in Mumbai University this evening. Following which, he will leave for Delhi.