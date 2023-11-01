Mumbai: An all-party meeting called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday will discuss the situation in the state amid the intensified Maratha quota agitation which saw cases of vandalisation and arson in the state for the past several days.

Shinde will seek the opinions of opposition leaders and also apprise them about the government's plans to handle the situation in the state. The fast-unto-death by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to press for the Maratha reservation in the state entered its seventh day on Tuesday when the Maharashtra Cabinet accepted a preliminary report submitted by the retired Justice Sandeep Shinde Committee on the prickly issue of Maratha quotas.

The decision comes a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said a government-appointed committee scrutinised 1.72 crore old documents (including those of Nizam-era) and among them, 11,530 records were found where Kunbi caste was mentioned.

Kunbis, a community associated with agriculture, are grouped under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Maharashtra and enjoy reservation benefits in education and government jobs.

To validate the evidence documents submitted by 12 different departments of the Maharashtra government, the administration has been asked to modify the 2012 rules for issuing caste certificates to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, and OBCs, said the GR.

The Justice Shinde Committee had, on Monday, given its report on the process to determine the Kunbi-Maratha caste certificates based on the Nizam period after it found 11,530 such certificates from over 1.72 crore documents it scrutinized in the past month. Accordingly, the Marathas shall be issued the ‘Kunbi Caste’ certificates which will make them eligible for quotas, as demanded by the Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said authorities have identified 50 to 55 people who were involved in violent activities in various parts of the state during the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, and asserted culprits will face strict action.

Police stepped up security at the Mantralaya, the residences of the chief minister, ministers, and other politicians as well as the offices of political parties in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange Patil, during a press conference, urged for a special assembly session to declare reservations for the Maratha community. “We (Shinde and Jarange) spoke over the phone. I clearly told him that we will not accept the reservation which would be based on Kunbi records found,” Jarange-Patil said. He even urged people to “not get aggressive.” However, he asked them to “continue the chain hunger strike as much as possible.” Jarange-Patil also stated that the prohibition on politicians entering villages will persist.

The SP of violence-marred Beed district Nandkumar Tryambak Thakur said a total of 12 offences have been registered and 55 people have been arrested. He further added that strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to break the law.