Mumbai: Amidst the countrywide celebrations of the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Maharashtra has organised a special laser show and photo exhibition on his life along with facilities of a live broadcast of the Chaityabhoomi area.

The celebrations began in the midnight of April 13 with bursting of fire-crackers and chanting of slogans. Youths gathered at the local Jayastambh Chowk in a large number for watching the firework display. A host of programs have been planned for today that began from 7:30 am onwards. The entire Chaityabhoomi area has been beautified with Chaityabhoomi stupa and railings being freshly painted. The stupa has been decorated with different kinds of flowers. The park as well as the Torna Gate and Ashoka Pillar at Chaityabhoomi have been decked up. Bhimjyoti too has been decorated with flowers.

The Tyagamurthy Mata Ramai Ambedkar Memorial Weaving Deck has been decorated beautifully. There will be a live broadcast of proceedings inside Chaityabhoomi through five LED screens that have been installed in the area. The proceedings will also be broadcast live on social media. In the evening a laser show based on Ambedkar's biography has been organised at the Mata Ramabai Viewing Deck. Around 1,000 employees of the municipal corporation are working round the clock today to ensure that the programs are held smoothly.

Also Read: Prez, PM, leaders pay tribute to Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary

Likewise previous years, the municipality has set up a control room and arrangements have been made for ambulance service, drinking water facilities, sanitation, toilets and rooms to hold meetings as well as gatherings. This apart, several CCTV cameras have been installed at many points in the area and life-saving boats have been kept ready near Chaityabhoomi. The fire safety control rooms at Chaityabhoomi and Rajgriha have also been asked to be ready with necessary facilities. A health check-up room along with a medical officer and 16 staff has also been arranged. Along with this, there will be arrangement for 24 hours drinking water supply facilities by a tanker, 10 mobile toilets and one fire engine. Several voluntary organizations have also joined in to make the occasion memorable.