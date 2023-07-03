Mumbai/Pune (Maharashtra) : On the mutiny of Ajit Pawar, NCP leader Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar said that he was very emotional on his uncle's coup but asserted his resolve to proceed according to the direction given by the party supremo. After the revolt of Ajit Pawar, there has been a vertical split in the NCP party.

As many as 40 MLAs are being claimed to be with Ajit Pawar. But it appears that Sharad Pawar will be turning aggressive to counter Ajit Pawar's rebellion. On his part, Sharad Pawar is going to visit Pritisangam in Karad and Yashwantrao Chavan's mausoleum. A large number of senior as well as youth activists have gathered at his residence at Modi Bagh in Pune. Rohit Pawar, an MLA in Maharashtra Assembly, reiterated that they would always be with Sharad Pawar.

Another MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar was also present on this occasion. Rohit Pawar said that whatever happened yesterday and whatever is happening in the state in the last year, after seeing it, the voters were saying that today's politics has become very dirty. Voters are wrong to vote. New MLAs were feeling that they have made a mistake by joining politics.

Rohit Pawar said that instead of talking about people's issues, leaders were trying to save their own seats of power. Even if the party splits, we will continue to fight, he asserted. Fighting spirit is writ large in Maharashtra's blood, he said. Rohit Pawar further said that they would attend the NCP meeting on Wednesday.

Political circles were stunned that Sharad Pawar's NCP was also breached like Shiv Sena and no one expected that Ajit Pawar would quit the party.