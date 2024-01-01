Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday declined to comment on the criticism by veteran Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut at the Shetkari Awach Morcha held in Pune a couple of days ago. Two days ago, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by mimicking him in the Shetkari Awach Morcha held in Pune.

During his visit to the Vijayastambha at Koregaon Bhima on Monday, Ajit Pawar, when asked about the remarks by Raut, said, “I am not responding to the words of every Tom Dick and Harry”. Sanjay Raut, while speaking at the three-day farmers' protest march in Pune had criticized Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying, "You should not fall into petty politics, Hawa to bahut tej chal rahi hai Ajitrao, topi ud jaegi. (A strong wind is blowing, it will blow away your hat)".

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar while paying a visit to Vijayastambha at Koregaon Bhima said that all the devotees should have darshan without any hassles. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the administration has made foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event. Over speculations of investors “ditching” Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “industries have not left the state. Such issues are raised for vote bank. Just yesterday (Sunday) I heard the Chief Minister's statement. He has made it clear that no industry has left the state."