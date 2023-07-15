Mumbai (Maharashtra): Twelve days after he orchestrated a coup in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on late Friday night visited his uncle and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's house 'Silver Oak' in south Mumbai. This was Ajit Pawar's maiden visit to Sharad Pawar's residence after he rebelled against the latter.

In a major political development in Maharashtra, 63-year-old Ajit Pawar, who represents the Baramati constituency in Pune district, the stronghold of the Pawar family, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena BJP government. Eight other 'expelled' NCP MLAS, who backed Ajit Pawar, were sworn-in as Maharashtra Ministers. On Friday evening after series of meeting, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde allocated portfolios and Ajit Pawar was given the Finance Ministry.

According to sources, Pratibha Pawar, wife of Sharad Pawar, underwent surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Friday. The surgery was related to her hand and then she returned home. Sources said that Ajit Pawar met his aunt Pratibha, who is fondly known as 'kaki' among NCP leaders. Pratibha Pawar is often viewed as the matriarch of the party but has never been active in politics.

Ajit Pawar shared a close bond with his aunt Pratibha. In 2019, Pratibha Pawar reportedly played a crucial role in bringing Ajit Pawar back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short-lived government post the Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Since Ajit Pawar's rebellion, he has taken several jibes at his uncle Sharad Pawar, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and even asked him to retire. The NCP supremo has maintained that he was still the party chief and the party's symbol stayed with him. Both the factions - the one led by Ajit Pawar and the one belonging to Sharad Pawar held separate meetings. The Sharad Pawar led faction has expelled Ajit Pawar from the NCP.

