Mumbai: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has been mirred in controversy over allegations made by former police commissioner of Pune, Meera Borwankar. The former police chief has alleged that when Pawar was the guardian minister of Pune district, he ordered auction of three acres of land in Yerawada that belonged to the police.

In her memoir titled 'Madam Commissioner', Borwankar alleged that Pawar allowed selling the plot to a private company that was accused in 2G scam by the CBI. She is likely to hold a press conference in Delhi today on this matter, sources said.

Borwankar did not directly name Ajit Pawar and instead referred to him as the Pune guardian minister 'Dada'. She said that a three-acre plot in Yerawada was earmarked for setting up a police station. She wrote that the then guardian minister 'Dada' had auctioned the plot and asked her to hand it over to a private partner but she had refused.

Pawar, however, has denied the allegations. The case dates back to 2010 when Pawar was the guardian minister of Pune and IPS Meera Borwankar was the police commissioner of the district. Pawar refuted the allegations leveled against him by Borwankar in her memoir.

In the chapter titled 'The Minister', the former police chief wrote that the district's divisional commissioner called her at a meeting to discuss Yerawada police station land. At the divisional commissioner's meeting, the guardian minister informed her that the plot had been auctioned and was told to hand it over to the top bidder.

Also Read: SC agrees to hear plea filed by Sharad Pawar faction for Maha Speaker to decide disqualification pleas against Ajit Pawar faction