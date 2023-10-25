ACTIVIST MANOJ JARANGE LAUNCHES INDEFINITE FAST OVER MARATHA QUOTA DEMAND AS DEADLINE HE SET BEFORE GOVT ENDS

Mumbai (Maharashtra): As the 40-day deadline he set before the Maharashtra government to implement Maratha reservation came to an end, activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday launched his indefinite fast to press for the demand for quota to the community. Forty-year-old Jarange, who has brought back the Maratha quota issue to the centre stage in the state, began his stir at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

Speaking to reporters before launching the fast, he said, "Maharashtra Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) had asked me to wait for 40 days to make a decision on the Maratha reservation. But he did not do it, therefore I have decided to start fast unto death at my village."

Jarange had observed a hunger strike in this village in September this year demanding that the Maratha community be granted reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He had withdrawn the protest on September 14, setting a 40-day deadline till October 24 to the government for the grant of quota.

"I was told that the police cases filed against the Maratha community protesters across the state would be withdrawn within two days. Forty-one days have elapsed since this assurance was given, but not a single case has been withdrawn. It means the state is deliberately misleading the Maratha community."

"Mali community is recognised as OBC because its primary work was considered to be agriculture. The same is applicable to the Maratha community from Vidarbha, who were recognised as Kunbis because of their agriculture activities and now they enjoy the benefits of reservation. So if this can happen then why are we not eligible for Kunbi certificates despite having agriculture as our primary business?" Jarange asked.

Marathas across the state be given Kunbi certificates. Kunbis enjoy reservation benefits under the OBC category. The OBC leaders in the state have, however, opposed this demand. Maharashtra CM Shinde, during his Dussehra rally speech on Tuesday said, "Without doing injustice to anyone and without withdrawing (reservation of anyone), this government will provide a quota to the Maratha community that will last permanently."