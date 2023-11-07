ACCUSED ARRESTED IN PUNE ISIS MODULE CASE WERE PLANNING A SERIAL BOMB BLAST GOT FUNDS FROM SYRIA

Pune: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigations have revealed that the terrorists arrested in connection with the recent Pune ISIS module case had hatched a conspiracy to carry out a serial bomb blast in Pune and were receiving financial aid from Syria.

The NIA has already filed a charge-sheet against seven terrorists and accused them of attempting to strike terror and threaten the security and integrity of the country. The charge-sheet was filed in a special court under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act and the Arms Act. The terrorists have been accused of collecting and raising funds for ISIS for carrying out terror activities, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Yakub Saki, Shamil Saqib Nachan, Abdul Qadeer, Naseeruddin Kazi, Mohammad Imran, Zulfikar Ali and Akif Atiq Nachan. NIA recently arrested Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam from New Mahmuda House in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. Shahnawaz Alam had direct links with the other accused who were arrested earlier in the Pune ISIS module case.

Also Read: NIA arrests eighth accused in Pune ISIS module case

Earlier, on July 19, 2023, Shahnawaz Alam along with Muhammad Imran Khan and Muhammad Yunus Saki were caught by the Pune Police while attempting to steal a two-wheeler in Pune's Kothrud area. But Shahnawaz managed to escape from police custody in Kondhwa area of Pune.

Investigations revealed that the accused were involved in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and organising terror camps while planning activities to create terror and violence. They tested the bomb blasts in the forest.