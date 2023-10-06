Mumbai: At least seven people were killed and 31 others were injured after a fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Goregaon in the early hours on Friday. Injured people were rushed to the hospital with severe burn injuries. The fire broke out at nearly 3 am. The condition of few others was reported to be serious. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

As soon as the news of the blaze engulfing the 7-storeyed Jai Bhawani building in Goregaon West spread, eight vehicles were first were pressed into action and the fire was brought under control. Around 30 vehicles were burnt in the incident. About 30 people have been safely rescued from the building after the fire broke out.

Fire tenders from nearby stations rushed to the spot and began fire fighting operations. Rescue efforts were immediately launched. It took nearly four to five hours for the fire fighting teams to put out the blaze. Over a half dozen fire engines were pressed into service.

Among the deceased were two minor children. The multi-storeyed Jay Bhavani building caught fire in the early houses in Azad Nagar locality, official sources said. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals at Jogeswari and Juhu. Two women were among the dead persons in the ghastly fire accident. The six persons who suffered severe burns were taken to hospital where the doctors declared them as brought dead.

The identities of the deceased persons were yet to be confirmed. The officials launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze, which was not immediately known.