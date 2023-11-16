30 POWER METERS GUTTED IN FIRE AT BUILDING NOBODY INJURED

Thane: Thirty electricity meters were gutted in a fire that broke out in the meter box room of an eight-storey building on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane on Thursday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted in the residential building located in Waghbil area around 1 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell.

"After being alerted about the incident, the local fire brigade personnel and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. One fire engine was engaged in the firefighting operation and the flames were doused in an hour," he said. Around 45 people, who were stranded in the building due to the fire, were rescued, Tadvi said.