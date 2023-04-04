Pune (Maharashtra) : A series of Junnar accidents has created panic among local residents on the Kalyan Nagar Highway in Maharashtra. Yet another terrible accident took place at Malshej Ghat in which a pickup truck and an Innova collided head-on. Three people died on the spot in the accident. Police have reached the spot and a rescue operation is going on. The accident took place around 9 pm.

In recent days, the Kalyan Nagar highway in Junnar has turned into a death trap. There was a terrible accident last week at Alephata in Junnar and three people died in this accident and now this is the second accident and the severity of this accident was such that 3 out of six passengers in a car were killed. They have died on the spot.

The latest accident took place near Watkhal village in Malshej Ghat. It is reported that the accident happened when the driver of the Innova lost control of the speed of the car. This has also created fear among the local public. The Innova car was going from Kalyan to Alephata while the pickup vehicle was going towards Kalyan.

The accident took place at that time and the name of the deceased has not yet been revealed. The police have reached the spot and started the relief work. In view of the daily accidents on this highway, there is a demand from the citizens that the drivers should follow the traffic rules and at the same time the traffic police should also be present at this place. The residents sought stringent measures to ensure the safety of the lives of the travelling public.