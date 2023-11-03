24 WEEK PREGNANT MINOR RAPE VICTIM APPROACHES BOMBAY HC FOR ABORTION COURT ORDERS MEDICAL EXAMINATION

Justice Abhay Mantri and Justice Atul Chandurkar of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court have stated that a decision will be taken after going through the reports.

Six months ago, the victim was allegedly raped and impregnated by her next door neighbour. Her relatives lodged a police complaint and a case was registered under the POSCO Act. The victim was admitted to Hinganghat Government Hospital and relatives demanded that her pregnancy be aborted. But, doctors said that abortion cannot be done without the High Court's permission. On advice of the doctors, the relatives approached the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.