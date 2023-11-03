24-week pregnant minor rape victim approaches Bombay HC for abortion, court orders medical examination
Mumbai: A 17-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped by her 25-year-old neighbour in Wardha district has moved the Bombay High Court for permission to abort her 24-week pregnancy. The court has ordered the Hinganghat Government Hospital doctors to examine the victim immediately and submit her health report tomorrow. Also, a report has been sought in this regard from the district health officer.
Justice Abhay Mantri and Justice Atul Chandurkar of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court have stated that a decision will be taken after going through the reports.
Six months ago, the victim was allegedly raped and impregnated by her next door neighbour. Her relatives lodged a police complaint and a case was registered under the POSCO Act. The victim was admitted to Hinganghat Government Hospital and relatives demanded that her pregnancy be aborted. But, doctors said that abortion cannot be done without the High Court's permission. On advice of the doctors, the relatives approached the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.
The prosecutors argued that the victim was impregnated after being raped by her neighbour and was admitted to the Hinganghat Government Hospital. When the doctors of the hospital examined her she was found 24-week pregnant. The victim sought permission from the court for going ahead with the abortion. The lawyer further said that the victim's condition is critical.
After hearing both parties, the bench of the High Court directed that a proper decision can be taken only after it gets the report of the doctors. A bench of Justices Atul Chandurkar and Abhay Mantri, ordered the medical officers of the Hinganghat Government Hospital to examine the victim immediately and submit a report to the court tomorrow.
Social worker Varsha Vidya Vilas said, "This is a case of atrocities against minor. It is necessary to create an awareness against such crimes in the society. Also, the police and vigilance committee should take immediate steps to stop these incidents."