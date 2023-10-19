Gadchiroli: Police blew the lid of a chilling murder mystery of five members of a family in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli with the arrest of two women, who have allegedly poisoned them to death in cold blood.

The arrested women were identified as Sanghamitra Kumbhare and Rosa Ramteke. Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal, said the two women poisoned five members of a family over an ancestral property dispute and other reasons. "In Village Mahagao, tehsil Aheri, in the Gadchiroli district, over the past few days, Shankar Piru Kumbhare, along with four members of his family, suddenly fell ill and died within a span of twenty days," police said.

"On September 20, Shankar Kumbhare and his wife, Vijaya Kumbhare, were shifted to a hospital in Aheri, after the duo experienced a sudden deterioration in their health. They were later shifted to a reputed hospital in Nagpur for treatment. Unfortunately, due to a lack of proper diagnosis, Shankar Kumbhare passed away on September 26, followed by his wife, Vijaya Kumbhare on September 27," Neelotpal said.

He said that while still recovering from this shock, Kumbhare's daughter, Komal Dahagaokar, and his son, Roshan Kumbhare, who were residing in Gadaheri, as well as his daughter Ananda, also known as Varsha Urade, who was living nearby, were hospitalised in different medical facilities.

"Their conditions deteriorated day by day without any signs of improvement. Later, Komal passed away on October 8, Ananda (Varsha Urade) on October 14, and Roshan Kumbhare on October 15," he added.

The police said that apart from the deceased family members, they poisoned other three persons, including the Kumbhare's eldest son and the driver who took Shankar and Vijaya to the hospital for treatment.

"Their condition is stable now," police added. Incidentally, the police took the matter seriously and an investigation was initiated. "Four different investigation teams were formed immediately, to conduct inquiries in various districts of Maharashtra and Telangana. Reliable sources later provided information that Sanghamitra Kumbhare, Shankar Kumbhare's daughter-in-law, and Rosa Ramteke, the wife of a brother-in-law of Shankar Kumbhare were actively involved in crime.