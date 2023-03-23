Mumbai: The Sahar Airport police arrested two air travelers who allegedly misbehaved with the staff of an Indigo flight and the fellow passengers after consuming alcohol on board, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Dattatray Bapardekar and John D'Souza hailing from Kolhapur and Nalasopara.

Both landed in Mumbai on Thursday in a Dubai-Mumbai flight 6E 1088. An official said that the duo had returned after a year of work in the Gulf. On their way back home, both consumed alcohol on board after which they started hurling abuses at the flight crew and fellow passengers. thereby creating unruly scenes on board the flight, an official said.

He said the flight staff prohibited them from drinking alcohol in the flight, but they did not heed to the crew's advice and continued misbehaving with the crew members and the passengers. The two drunken passengers got up from their seats and started walking around the plane leading to a safety concern for the crew.

When the flight staff prohibited them from walking around, the accused misbehaved with them too. They were somehow held back by the flight crew till they reached the Mumbai airport. As the flight landed in Mumbai, cops from the Sahar Airport Police Station was called in after which the accused duo was arrested by the police.

The arrest was made after the flight staff lodged a complaint at the police station. Incidents of misbehavior by passengers with the crew and fellow passengers are being frequently reported of late. A 72-year-old woman was allegedly urinated upon by a male co-passenger on board a New York-Delhi Air India flight in November last year.