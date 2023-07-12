Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At least 18 passengers were injured after a passenger bus collided with a truck on the Samruddhi Expressway in Mahararashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Wednesday, officials said. The accident took place on the busy highway in the Phulumbri police Station limits.

A police official said that the luxury bus bearing registration number MH 38 X 8027 rammed the truck MH21BH 3516 from the rear end leading to the accident early today morning. The truck was on way from Nagpur to Pune when the driver of the luxury bus on way from Jalna to Surat lost control and hit the truck, an official said.

He said that 18 passengers traveling in the bus were injured in the accident. The condition of 10 of the injured is said to be critical. The injured were first taken to the Medicore Hospital by ambulance. From the Medicore hospital, the seriously injured were admitted to Ghati Hospital for specialized treatment. The critically injured passengers include Prajwal Sanjay Shende, 24 and Vikrant Ramnath Neware,34-both residents of Nagpur, Chetan Namritwar and Varsha Bhave.

The intensity of the collision was so severe that the front of the luxury bus was completely wrecked in the accident. There were a total of 30 passengers in the luxury bus along with two drivers and a conducter. Soon after the accident, a team of police rushed to the spot to probe the case. Police have launched investigation into the accident.

The Samruddhi Expressway has been in news for accidents lately. In May this year, four persons who were returning from a funeral died after the car they were traveling in hit the divider on the Expressway in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).