17 COPS INJURED AS VEHICLE OVERTURNS IN MAHARASHTRAS RATNAGIRI

Mumbai At least 17 police personnel were injured when a van carrying them overturned in Maharashtra s Ratnagiri district on Monday police said The accident took place at around 10 am near Kasheli village under the Nate police station area According to the police the police personnel were on their way to security deploymentThe police said that the vehicle overturned while it was heading towards Rajapur for security deployment for a survey of the proposed Barsu refinery project The 17 injured were identified as Rohit Salvi Kishore Salvi Nilesh Sonawane Prasad Sonawane Manoj Lingayat Uday Monle Hanumant Nalavde Anand Desai Pankaj Vadar Vijay Amre Amol Gaikwad Subodh Madgaonkar Vishnu Bhoye Vijay Kalgutke Vilas Ghogle Umesh Khadekar and Shivam AmbolkarAlso read Rajasthan Three youths killed after SUV overturns due to tyre burst in BarmerThe injured were admitted to the Pawas Arogya Kendra and then shifted to the District Government Hospital for treatment On receiving the information District Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kulkarni Additional Superintendent of Police Jayashree Gaikwad and other officials reached the spotA soil survey for the Barsu refinery project is scheduled to be held from Monday in Ratnagiri Some locals opposing the project gathered in the area where the survey is to be conducted Earlier three people were killed and 41 others were injured after the tourist bus carrying them overturned in Velankanni of Tamil Nadu A woman and an eightyearold were among the dead On receiving the information the Fire and Rescue team reached the spot and rescued the victim The bodies were shifted to Government Hospital for postmortem