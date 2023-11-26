15th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack: Maharashtra Governor, CM, Deputy CM pay tributes to martyred jawans and police officers

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to the martyred jawans and police officers on the 15th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

They paid tributes at the martyrs' memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner's Office in south Mumbai. Maharashtra Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Deepak Kesarkar, city police chief Vivek Phansalkar and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Eknath Shinde in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), said, "In memory of the police officers and jawans who were martyred in the terrorist attack on Mumbai on 26/11/2008, the Police Memorial erected in the premises of the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office was saluted by offering a wreath. Governor Ramesh Bais, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Director General of Police Rajnish Sheth and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar were present on this occasion."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a post on X said, "Humble Tributes to those who lost their lives and salute to the heroes who selflessly defended hope amidst tragedy on 26/11... Your sacrifice will forever be honoured, your legacy...an emblem of courage."

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by the sea route and opened indiscriminate firing, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores of rupees. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attacks.

The attacks began on November 26, 2008, and lasted until November 29. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and the Nariman House Jewish Community Centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists. Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.