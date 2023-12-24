111 MUSICIANS FROM PUNE INVITED TO BLOW CONCH SHELLS DURING AYODHYA RAM MANDIR INAUGURATION

Pune: Several religious heads and leaders from Maharashtra have been invited in Ayodhya on January 22, the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the newly built Ram temple. A special invitation has been given to the Keshav Shankhnaad Pathak team from Pune to play conch shells during the ceremony.

General Secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Committee Champat Rai has sent an invitation letter to Nitin Mahajan, president of the team. The rituals for the consecration would begin from January 18 and a grand ceremony would be held at the temple on January 22. The dresses of the idol of Ram Lalla are being specially prepared in Pune. It is a matter of great pride for the Pune city to get an invitation to attend such an auspicious occasion, said a member of the Keshav Shankhanad team.

A total of 111 musicians of the Keshav Shankhanad team would be travelling to Ayodhya for 'Shankh naand' during the rituals.

Nitin Mahajan said that 'Shankh naand' is regularly custom in the temples of Pune for several years. "We have more than 500 musicians in our team of which, nearly 90 per cent are women. Notably, our musicians are aged between 5 to 85 years. We are very happy to be invited at the inauguration of the Ram temple. All our 111 musicians will arrive at Ayodhya on January 18 to witness the consecration ceremony rituals," he said.