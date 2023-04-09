YOUTH LYNCHED ON SUSPICION OF THEFT IN KHANDVA MADHYA PRADESH

Khandva (MP): A man has been allegedly lynched by villagers under suspicion of theft in the Chhoti Chhaigaon area of the Khandva district of Madhya Pradesh. According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Firaj (25), a resident of the Shakar Talab area under Moghat police station who was found lying in a critically injured condition near a drain in Chhoti Chhaigaon.

After being informed by the villagers, officials from Chhaigaon Makhan police station reached the spot and rushed Firaj to the district hospital but he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Police informed the family members of the deceased after which they reached the Chhaigaon Makhan police station. alleging that her son was tied up and beaten to death by villagers, the mother of the deceased Kanij Bano told police station in-charge Radheshyam Malviya that Firaj did not commit any theft and used to earn his livelihood by making doors, windows, and also welding work. She demanded that strict action should be taken against the accused.

Police sources said that three youths identified as Shahrukh, Abid, and Pada- who were Firoj on Saturday, have been missing since last night and are on the cops' radar. " We are trying to trace the Shahrukh, Abid, and Pada," police sources said.

According to police, the deceased has a criminal record, and eight cases of assault and other cases are lodged against him. However, the police are yet to determine the exact cause behind the killing. " The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. It will be known only after the investigation is over," said Anil Chauhan, DSP, Headquarters.